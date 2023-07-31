PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Attention Philadelphia Eagles fans, the highly anticipated Kelly Green throwback jerseys are finally back.

Ever since March 2022, Birds fans have been on the edge of their seat holding on to a promise made by chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie saying that the Kelly Green jerseys and matching Kelly Green helmets, would soon be back.

From legendary players like Reggie White, Jerome Brown, Randall Cunningham, and Mike Quick, the Kelly Green color, jersey, and style symbolizes the grit and grind of the early 90’s Eagles team.

From November 2022 to now, the Eagles Merchandising team has been working tirelessly to create the all new gear, getting fans excited, and the hardest part which is ordering enough gear to last an entire season.

“November of 2022 is when we started to get together our plan of what styles we were bringing in, what players, and how much we needed to order,” Director of Merchandise Emily McNichol said. “All of that started to formulate last fall.”

Excited fans started lining up outside the doors at 3 a.m. patiently waiting to get their hands on some new Eagles merch.

Starting at 9 a.m., Eagles fans can head to all three Eagles Pro Shop locations and purchase the all new Kelly Green apparel and jerseys with throwback names like White and Cunningham on the back, and current players like Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and Darius Slay, and much more.

Pro Shop locations:

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

2000 Route 70 West, Suite E Building E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

35 S Willowdale Dr #1713, Lancaster, PA 17602

Representatives from the Lincoln Financial Field Pro Shop say today’s apparel release will be treated like a gameday in order to accommodate the large amount of fans excitedly waiting.

According to McNichol, the new throwback Kelly Green jerseys will be used as an alternate color and uniform throughout the season, giving priority to the team’s primary color, Midnight Green.

“I am looking forward to the fans’ excitement,” McNichol said. “I know the demand has been there, I have seen it in our stores. I know how well we sell retro products and retro jerseys. So, for the fans to be able to finally have that dream of Jalen Hurts wearing a retro jersey come true, I am looking forward to checking that box with our fans.”

