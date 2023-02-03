As temperatures continue dropping, and severe cold weather threatens our area, the ASPCA urges pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets safe and healthy.

“With record-breaking low temperatures across much of the Northeast, preparing our pets for hazardous weather conditions is a vital step in ensuring their safety and wellbeing,” said Susan Anderson, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team. “Pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, injured, or even killed from being left outdoors in the cold. All animals, including outdoor animals, should be immediately brought and kept inside until the cold temperatures pass.”

Cold temperature pet-safety tips:

If it is too cold for you, it is probably too cold for your pet . “During inclement weather, keep your pets inside where they can stay warm and safe and consider giving short-haired or smaller dogs a coat and booties to wear during short walks. Ensure your pet has a warm place to sleep that is off the floor with extra bedding and away from drafts. If you see symptoms of frostbite, such as discoloration, swelling, or skin ulcers, contact your veterinarian immediately.”

. After each walk, make sure to towel-dry your pet and clean their feet and stomach. “While on a walk, your pet may step in ice, salt, and chemicals—which can be very painful. Remember to check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes. Booties can be effective in covering and protecting paws when out on walks.”

Create a pet emergency kit in case you’re trapped in your home or need to evacuate . “This kit should include essential items such as medical records, water, water bowls, pet food, and any necessary pet medications to last at least five days. Make sure all pets wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. If you do evacuate, never leave your pet behind. If you are home without power, consider keeping your pet with a friend or family member and providing detailed instructions for care and contact information for their veterinarian.”

. All pets, especially small and exotic pets, will need more food and water on cold days “Colder weather means more calories are expended to stay warm, so it’s vital to keep them properly hydrated. If you’re running low on pet food, here is a list of common foods that you can mix with kibble or serve alone for a dog or cat meal.”

Be prepared in the event you lose electricity. “Determine well in advance which rooms in your home offer safe havens. These rooms should be clear of windows, such as utility rooms, bathrooms, and basements. Fill up bathtubs and sinks ahead of time to ensure that you have access to water during a power outage. Candles and pets can be a dangerous combination. Instead of candles, consider battery powered lanterns, flashlights, and headlamps”

During the winter, outdoor cats sometimes seek shelter underneath cars. “Bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine to give cats a chance to escape.”



Information provided by the ASPCA