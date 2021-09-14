Keep Your Growing Family Safe with Sleep Tips

From the paint on the walls to the cleaners under the sink, there are many things in the home that can pose a risk to babies. September is “baby safety month”, and important time to get some help with keeping our most precious commodities safe. Nikki Flemming is a spokesperson for the Consumer Product Safety Commission and says it’s important to stay up to date on your guidance, starting with safe sleep.

CPSC received reports of 1,108 incidents, including 73 infant deaths, related to infant inclined sleep products that occurred from January 2005 through June 2019.

Nikki suggests three steps to ensure your baby is safe while sleeping. 1. back to sleep. 2. bare is best. 3. crib is best. Keep the crib clear of any blankets, bumpers, and stuffed toys. Only a fitted crib sheet is necessary. Place the baby on their back in the middle. For more information visit the CPSC website at https://www.cpsc.gov/

