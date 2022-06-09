Since 2008, Karamoor Estate Winery in Montgomery county has been making locally produced wine. For the past 11 years, the winery has been located on a massive property where the grapes used for the wines are all grown on location. The 2021 Karamoor Vintage Rose, a blush wine set to be available sometime in July, is a perfect example of the literal fruits of labor.

“What you’ll get here is some nice, good clean minerality with the wine,” said Karamoor Estate Director of Sales and Marketing Frank Taormina.

The winery is now showcasing its new Terrace open for tasting on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.