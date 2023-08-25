If you ever dreamed about walking amongst dinosaurs those dreams can become a reality this weekend at Jurassic Quest, North America’s biggest interactive dinosaur experience!

PHL17’s Karlynn Wells was live at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, hanging out with life-like t-rex’s, triceratops and learning what families and visitors can look forward to this weekend.

Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site.