The Jonas Brothers are coming to Philly in September.

The world-famous pop band has just announced a 35-date stadium tour across America starting in August. After touring in New York, Illinois, Texas, and Las Vegas, and California, the Jonas Brothers will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, on September 21, 2023.

How can I get tickets?

Fans who want a chance to buy tickets to any of the tour dates should register for the Verified Fan presale here. Registration will be open Tuesday May 2, through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. Fans who are selected to receive a special access code, will be able to join the Verified Fan presale starting on Tuesday, May 9.

Fans who are Citi cardholders and/or Verizon customers will have additional presale beginning on Wednesday, May 10.

A limited number of tickets will be available starting Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. only on the Jonas Brothers website.

Will VIP tickets be available?

VIP packages will be offered on the VIP Nation website.

Fans who wish to buy VIP packages can choose from either the Silver, Gold, Wings Lounge, and Ultimate Wings, VIP packages.

Silver VIP : 1 premium reserved ticket, Official VIP card and lanyard, Specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift item, Pre-show merchandise shopping, Designated check-in and on-site VIP event staff.

Wings Lounge: One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows, Invitation to the pre-show Jonas Brothers themed VIP Lounge with Photobooth opportunities, Light snacks and specialty cocktails (2 drink tickets included), Games, music, and much more! Official VIP Lounge card and lanyard, Specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift item, Pre-show merchandise shopping, Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, Designated check-in and on-site VIP event staff.

Ultimate Wings: One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows, Invitation to the pre-show Jonas Brothers themed VIP Lounge with Photobooth opportunities, Light snacks and specialty cocktails (2 drink tickets included), Games, music, and much more! Official VIP Lounge card and lanyard, Specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift item, Pre-show merchandise shopping, Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, Designated check-in and on-site VIP event staff. One VIP parking space per order (if available)

What other cities will be Jonas Brothers tour be stopping in?

The official Jonas Brother “The tour” schedule:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

You can find more information about the tour and tickets, here