Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unknown man is critically injured after being stabbed five times in Kensington Saturday.

The incident happened on the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 3:43 am.

Police say an unidentified man was stabbed in the thigh twice and once in the chest, buttocks, and elbow. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

