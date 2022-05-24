Philadelphia (WPHL)- A unidentified man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Sunday early morning.

The incident happened on the 2100 block West Diamond Street just after 4:00 am.

According to police, an unknown man in his 30’s was shot once in the chest. Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

Police are investigating the homicide. There is no person of interest, nor is there a motive for the shooting, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

