Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm.

According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter. He arrived at Temple University in a private vehicle and was pronounced at 7:59 pm by doctors.

A 30-year-old man was shot once in the left knee and right foot outside a building on the block, police say. Police transported the man to Temple Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

