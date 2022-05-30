Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a shooting that left an unknown man dead and a woman injured in Kensington Saturday.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:29 pm.

According to police, a man in his 30s was shot twice in the chest. The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital by police, where doctors pronounced him dead at 5:46 pm.

A woman was shot once in the left leg, police say. She was taken to Temple Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot multiple times in the chest, 2 women shot in North Philadelphia

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc