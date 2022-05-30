Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a shooting that left an unknown man dead and a woman injured in Kensington Saturday.
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:29 pm.
According to police, a man in his 30s was shot twice in the chest. The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital by police, where doctors pronounced him dead at 5:46 pm.
A woman was shot once in the left leg, police say. She was taken to Temple Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
