Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was shot and killed Monday in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Erie Avenue around 1:05 am.

According to police, a man believed to be around 20-years-old was shot multiple times throughout the body.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:07 am.

READ MORE: Man, child is dead after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car on Carver Street

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.