Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was shot and killed Monday in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section.
The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Erie Avenue around 1:05 am.
According to police, a man believed to be around 20-years-old was shot multiple times throughout the body.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:07 am.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.