Joel Embiid to miss several weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts after fouling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the final minutes of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss several games, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning and now will enter NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Forward Tobias Harris also tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3rd, and he is still in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Now the Sixers will be without both their stars for quite some time.

Sixers have the best record in the Eastern Conference (8-2) and will be home against the Knicks Monday night.

Contact Doc Louallen: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: @louallendoc