Costs may be rising for the nearly 153 million Americans with job-based healthcare, as inflation for healthcare costs is slated to reach 8.5% in 2024. These escalating costs are attributed to the rise of specialty drug use and the increase in doctor visits post-pandemic. In 2022, employee premiums rose 1.7% on average and experts are unsure how much employee costs will rise in 2024.

