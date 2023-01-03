The iconic Jim’s Steaks on South Street is planning to reopen this year, after a fire demolished the property in July 2022.
The Philadelphia Cheesesteak shop revealed some early blueprints on twitter.
This is the first major update since the fire, but no exact date has been given for the grand reopening.
The proposed blueprints show a 2nd floor, which would be a new addition to the shop.
The shop wished everyone a Happy New Year, and said, “We’re beyond thrilled to share some early plans for our rebuild. Can’t wait to see you again in 2023!”