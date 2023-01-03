The iconic Jim’s Steaks on South Street is planning to reopen this year, after a fire demolished the property in July 2022.

The Philadelphia Cheesesteak shop revealed some early blueprints on twitter.

@Jim’s South St (Twitter)

This is the first major update since the fire, but no exact date has been given for the grand reopening.

The proposed blueprints show a 2nd floor, which would be a new addition to the shop.

The shop wished everyone a Happy New Year, and said, “We’re beyond thrilled to share some early plans for our rebuild. Can’t wait to see you again in 2023!”