Jim Whalberg talks about recovering from addiction in prison

Jim Whalberg tells us his story of recovery from addiction and bringing awareness about the opioid epidemic. “This is what addiction is this is what addiction does, it robs you of everything, said Whalberg”

Whalberg has been in and out of prison and homeless on the streets of Boston thanks to addiction. As a child Whalberg was an alcoholic dealing with stress from his family living situation.

Not wanting to go back to prison he started his road to recovery. Today he has recovered and wants to impact anyone who is suffering from addiction.

Wahlberg aims to serve God by writing, speaking, filmmaking and serving our community. he serves as the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which was created to improve the quality of life for inner-city youth through a working partnership with other youth organizations.

He is also the author of The Big Hustle. He is the host of The Bottom Line Podcast.

If you know anyone dealing with addiction or if you want to learn more about mental go to: healthymindsphilly.org