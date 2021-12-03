Jeni’s splendid ice cream comes to Philly PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Dec 3, 2021 / 11:16 AM EST / Updated: Dec 3, 2021 / 11:16 AM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Alex checks out cult favorite Jeni’s splendid Ice Cream at their new location in Fishtown. To order Jeni’s online go to jenis.com Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction