Since 2014, owners Jason and Kristen Green have been donating fresh pounds of meet to food banks monthly. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stops by their location in Langhorne, Pa to see how the process works and how they’re making a change. If you’re interested in helping out, donations starts at 9:30 on the first Monday of every month.

