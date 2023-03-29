Jason Wingard has officially resigned as Temple University President.

Temple University announced on Tuesday evening that the board of Trustees had accepted Wingard’s resignation and that it would take effect on Friday, March 31st.

Wingard was the first Black president of Temple University and held the role for a tumultuous tenure of less than 2 years.

Wingard’s resignation comes after the Temple Association of University professionals prepared to have a no-confidence vote about Wingard later in the month.

Throughout his role as president, Wingard made significant contributions to advancing the University and the board of trustees thanked him for his continued leadership and dedication to the Temple community.

“As we enter this new phase for Temple, your engagement an collaboration will be critical to our efforts to emerge stronger and more united as an institution and a community than ever before.”, said the board of trustees in a Letter to the University Community.

Following Wingard’s resignation on March 31, Temple University’s Board of Trustees will designate a small group of leaders to guide the university.

The letter also highlighted campus safety, and said, “the board and administration will ensure a the highest level of focus on these serious issues. ”

So far Jason Wingard has not made any public comments or appearances.