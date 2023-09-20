Attention ‘Swifities’ and Travis Kelce fans, a newfound romance may be brewing.

Ever since mid-July rumors began surfacing of a budding romance between the duo when Kansas City tight end, Travis Kelce went to one of Swift’s Era’s tour shows. While true ‘Swifties’ go to experience the music and see the singer in person, Kelce went with an agenda in mind; to give Taylor a bracelet with his phone number on it.

Kelce was unable to fulfill his goal, and as he told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, “”She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”, Travis said. To which Jason responded, “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet… She’s a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you.”

Since news came out about Travis’ wooing goal, rumors have run rampant on the internet “shipping” the couple.

This morning, Jason Kelce was featured on 94WIP’s Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie where he addressed the rumors and gave fans some hope about the potential romance.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life, I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.”, Jason told the hosts. “having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Although Jason was joking when he said, the internet has once again blown up at the revelation that the duo may in fact be dating.



What do you think? Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating, or is this another misconstrued internet phenomenon?