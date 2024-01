After a winter storm and freezing conditions throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.

Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:

Pennsylvania:

A Child’s Nest – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Agnes Irwin School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. AIM Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. All-State Career School-Essington – Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. Archbishop John Carroll H.S. – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Avon Grove Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Avon Grove School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Baldwin School – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Bensalem Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Boys and Girls Clubs – Philadelphia – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bucks County Community College-Newtown – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bucks County Community College-Bristol – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bucks County Community College-Perkasie – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bucks County Technical High School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bucks Learning Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Building Blocks Child Care Center – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale – 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten.

– 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten. Calvary Christian Academy-Philadelphia – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Cardinal John Foley School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Cedar Grove Christian Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Center School – Abington – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Cheltenham Twp School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Chichester Kinderschool – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Coatesville Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Collegium Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Colonial School District – Plymouth Mtg – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Community Acad of Philadelphia Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Daniel Boone Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Davidson School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. DEC – Norristown – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. DEC – North Penn – 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. DEC – Pottstown – 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. DEC – Willow Grove – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. DEC – Worcester – 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour Delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School – Opening at 12:15 PM.

– Opening at 12:15 PM. Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Delaware County Christian School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Delaware Valley Friends School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Discovery Charter School – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Downingtown Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. East Penn School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Eastern Ctr for Arts and Technology – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Easterseals of SEPA-Delco – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Episcopal Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Exeter Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. French International School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Friere Charter Middle School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Germantown Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Germantown Friends School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Gloria Dei Preschool – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Goddard School – Jamison – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Good Samaritan Day School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Grace Christian School-Telford – 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten.

– 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten. Greater Hope Christian Academy – 2-hour Delay. No Afternoon School Activities.

– 2-hour Delay. No Afternoon School Activities. Hatboro-Horsham School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Haverford Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. High Point Baptist Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Hill Top Preparatory School – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. HMS School for Children w/Cerebral Palsy – Closed.

– Closed. Holy Child Acad – Drexel Hill – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Holy Child School at Rosemont – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Holy Trinity School – Morrisville – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Honeyland Nursery School – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Independence Charter School – Philadelphia. – Closed.

– Closed. Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Jenkintown School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Kennett Consolidated School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Kids Kampus Day Care – Opening at 9:30 a.m.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. KIPP Philadelphiadelphia Schools – Closed.

– Closed. Kutztown Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. La Salle University-Main Campus – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Little Munchkins Learning Center – Opening at 9:30 a.m.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. Little Shepards Christian Learning Ctr – 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten.

– 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten. Lower Merion School District – 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten.

– 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten. Lower Moreland Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Marple Newtown School District – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Martin Saints Classical High School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. MaST Schools – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Merion Mercy Academy – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Miss Joan’s Little School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Montessori Children’s House-Warminster – Opening at 9:00 a.m. Modified Schedule.

– Opening at 9:00 a.m. Modified Schedule. Montgomery County Community College – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Moravian Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Munchkinland Day Care Center – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Nazareth Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Neshaminy School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. New Foundations Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. North Montco Technical Career Ctr – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. North Penn School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Our Lady of Confidence Day School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Our Lady the Assumption School – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Palisades School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Penn-Delco School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pennridge School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pennsbury School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pennsylvania Institute of Technology – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pennsylvania School for the Deaf – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Perkiomen Valley School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Philadelphiadelphia Archdiocesan Schools – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Philadelphiadelphia Classical School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Philadelphiadelphia School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pottsgrove School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Prep Charter High School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Quaker School at Horsham – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Quakertown Christian School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Richard Allen Prep Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Ridley School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Robert J Wilf Preschool and Kindergarten – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Russell Byers Charter School – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule. Saints Tabernacle Day School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. SE Delco School District. – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Shepherd’s Christian Academy – 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten.

– 2-hour Delay. No AM Kindergarten. SMG Clubhouse – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Souderton Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Spring-Ford Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St Albert the Great School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St Eugene School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St James Preschool-Downingtown – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St Katharine of Siena-Wayne – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St. Aloysius Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St. Anthony Preschool & Child Care – Opening at 9:00 a.m. Modified Schedule.

– Opening at 9:00 a.m. Modified Schedule. Tarleton School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. The Arc of Chester County Preschool – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. The Haverford School – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay The Miquon School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. The Timothy School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. The Whole Child Learning Ctr – Opening at 9:00 a.m.

– Opening at 9:00 a.m. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Trinity Academy of West Chester – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Universal Charter Schools-All Schools – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Upper Darby School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Upper Merion Area School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Upper Moreland Township School District. – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Upper Perkiomen School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Vanguard School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Villa Maria Academy Lower School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Waldorf School of Philadelphia – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. West Chester Area School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Western Montgomery Career and Tech Ctr – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Westtown Lower School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Westtown Middle School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Westtown Upper School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. William Penn Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. William Penn School District – Closed.

– Closed. Willistown Country Day School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Wissahickon Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Wissahickon School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Woodlynde School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Wyndcroft School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Y.A.L.E. School – Philadelphiadelphia – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Young Scholars Charter School – 2-hour Delay. Modified Schedule.

New Jersey:

Alloway Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Barrington Borough School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bellmawr Borough School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Black Horse Pk Regional Schl District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Buena Regional School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Burlington City Public School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Burlington County Special Services – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Burlington Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Camden City School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Cherry Hill Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Clayton School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Clearview Regional School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Clementon School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Deptford Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Downe Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Durand Academy Inc – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Eastampton Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Eastern Camden Co. Regional School District – 1 1/2 delay.

– 1 1/2 delay. Edgewater Park Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Elsinboro Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Estell Manor City School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Ewing Township School District – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay Fairfield Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Florence Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Franklin Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Gateway Regional School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Gloucester Co Special Services School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Gloucester Co. Vocational School District. – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Haddon Heights School District (NJ) – 2-hour Delay.

(NJ) – 2-hour Delay. Hainesport Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Hamilton Twp School District – Atlantic Co. – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Hampton Academy – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay HollyDELL School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. International Charter School Of Trenton – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Kingsway Regional High School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Lawnside Borough School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Lenape Regional School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Little Kids College – Tremont St – Opening at 10:15 a.m.

– Opening at 10:15 a.m. Little Kids College-Cherry St – Opening at 10:15 a.m.

– Opening at 10:15 a.m. Little Kids College-Lawrenceville – Opening at 10:15 a.m.

– Opening at 10:15 a.m. Logan Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Lower Alloways Creek Twp School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Lumberton Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Mantua Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Maple Shade School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Medford Township Public Schools – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Merchantville School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Millville School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Monroe Township Public Schools – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Moorestown Friends School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Mount Holly Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. National Park Borough School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Our Lady Of Mt Carmel – Berlin – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Pemberton Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay Pineland Learning Center (Cumberland) – 2-hour Delay.

(Cumberland) – 2-hour Delay. Pitman Public School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Rancocas Valley Regional School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Riverside Township School District – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay Salem City School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Shamong Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St Rose Of Lima School-Haddon Twp – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St. Cecilia School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. The King’s Christian School – Opening at 9:30 a.m.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. Tiddlewinks Learning Center – Opening at 8:00 a.m.

– Opening at 8:00 a.m. Titusville Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Village Charter School – Opening at 9:15 a.m.

– Opening at 9:15 a.m. Vineland City School District (Cumberland) – 2-hour Delay.

(Cumberland) – 2-hour Delay. Voorhees Township School District – 1 1/2 delay

– 1 1/2 delay Westville School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Weymouth Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Winslow Township School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Woodlynne School District – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Northfield – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

Delaware:

Appoquinimink School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Christina School District – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Colonial School District – Delaware – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Concord Christian Academy – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Fairwinds Christian School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Odyssey Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Ctr – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. St David’s Episcopal Day School – Wilm – 2 3/4 delay. Modified Schedule.

– 2 3/4 delay. Modified Schedule. Thomas A. Edison Charter School – 2-hour Delay.

– 2-hour Delay. Bancroft School – 2-hour Delay.