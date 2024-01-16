After a winter storm throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.
Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:
Pennsylvania
- ABC LAND Preschool and Daycare – 2-hour delay.
- Abington School District – Closed.
- Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-hour delay.
- Agnes Irwin School – 2-hour delay
- AIM Academy – 2-hour delay.
- All-State Career School-Essington– 2-hour delay.
- Amazing Kidz Academy LLC – Opening at 9 a.m.
- Archbishop John Carroll High School – Virtual learning.
- Arcadia University– Closed.
- Avon Grove Charter School – Virtual learning.
- Bala Cynwyd School Young Children – 2-hour delay.
- Belmont Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- Bensalem Township School District -Virtual learning.
- Boys and Girls Clubs – Phila – Modified schedule.
- Bucks County Community College-Newtown – 2-hour delay.
- Bucks County Community College-Bristol – 2-hour delay.
- Bucks County Community College-Perkasie – 2-hour delay.
- Bucks County Technical High School – Closed.
- Bucks Learning Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Building Blocks Child Care Center – Closed.
- Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale – Closed.
- Calvary Christian Academy-Philadelphia – Closed.
- Cardinal John Foley School – 2-hour delay.
- Cedar Grove Christian Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Centennial School District – Closed.
- Center School – Abington – 2-hour delay.
- Cheltenham Twp School District – Closed.
- Chester Community Charter School – Closed.
- Chesterbrook Acad Elementary- West Chester – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Chichester Kinderschool – Closed.
- Children’s Garden Preschool – 2-hour delay.
- Coatesville Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Collegium Charter School – Closed.
- Colonial School District – Closed.
- Daniel Boone Area School District – Closed.
- Davidson School – Closed.
- DEC – Norristown – 2-hour delay.
- DEC – North Penn – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
- DEC – Pottstown – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
- DEC – Willow Grove – Closed.
- DEC – Worcester – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
- Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School – Closed.
- Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs – Closed.
- Delaware County Christian School – 2-hour delay.
- Delaware Valley Friends School – 2-hour delay.
- Discovery Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- Downingtown Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Drexel Hill United MethoDistrict Nursery School – Closed.
- East Penn School District – Closed.
- Eastern Ctr for Arts and Technology – 2-hour delay.
- Easterseals of SEPA-Delco – 2-hour delay.
- Emilie Christian Day School – 3-hour delay.
- Episcopal Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Exeter Township School District – Closed.
- Explore and Learn Childcare Center – 2-hour delay.
- French International School – 2-hour delay.
- Germantown Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Gloria Dei Preschool – Closed.
- Goddard School – Jam ison – 2-hour delay.
- Goddard School at Nields Street-West Chester – Opening at 9:30 a.m.
- Good Sam aritan Day School – Closed.
- Grace Christian School-Telford – Closed.
- Harleysville Learning Center – Closed.
- Hatboro-Horsham School District – 2-hour delay.
- Haverford Township School District – Closed.
- High Point Baptist Academy – Closed.
- Hill Top Preparatory School – 2-hour delay.
- HMS School for Children w/Cerebral Palsy – Closed.
- Holy Child Acad – Drexel Hill – Closed.
- Holy Child School at Rosemont – 2-hour delay.
- Honeyland Nursery School – 2-hour delay.
- Inquiry Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Jenkintown School District – Closed.
- Kennett Consolidated School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Kiddie Academy of Harleysville – Closed.
- Kids Kam pus Day Care – Opening at 9:30 a.m.
- Kutztown Area School District – Closed.
- Learning Central Preschool – Opening at 9 a.m.
- Little Friends – Upper Darby – Closed.
- Little Munchkins Learning Center – 2-hour delay.
- Lower Merion School District – Closed.
- Lower Moreland Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Marple Newtown School District – Closed.
- Martin Saints Classical High School – Closed.
- Merion Mercy Academy – Closed.
- Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – Closed.
- Miss Joan’s Little School – 2-hour delay.
- Montessori Children’s House- – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Montgomery County Community College – Virtual learning.
- Moravian Academy – Closed.
- Munchkinland Day Care Center – 2-hour delay.
- Nazareth Area School District – Closed.
- Nesham iny School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- New Foundations Charter School – Closed.
- North Montco Technical Career Ctr – Virtual learning.
- North Penn School District – Virtual learning.
- Northeast Central Christian School – 2-hour delay.
- Northwestern Lehigh School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School – Closed.
- Our Lady of Confidence Day School – Closed.
- Our Lady the Assumption School – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Palisades School District – Closed.
- Pen Ryn School – Closed.
- Penn-Delco School District – Closed.
- Pennridge School District – Closed.
- Pennsbury School District – Closed.
- Pennsylvania School for the Deaf – 2-hour delay.
- Perkiomen Valley School District – Closed.
- Phila. Parochial Schools – Closed.
- Philadelphia Classical School – 2-hour delay.
- Phoenixville Area School District – Virtual learning.
- Pottsgrove School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Precious Children Learning Ctr – 2-hour delay.
- Quaker School at Horsham – Closed.
- Quakertown Christian School – Closed.
- Quakertown Community School District – Closed.
- Richard Allen Prep Charter School – Modified Schedule
- Ridley School District – Closed.
- Robert J Wilf Preschool and Kindergarten – 2-hour delay.
- Russell Byers Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- Saints Tabernacle Day School – Closed.
- Salon Professional Acad. – Collegeville – Closed.
- Schoolhouse in Flourtown – 3 1/2-hour delay.
- SE Delco School District. – Closed.
- SMG Clubhouse – 2-hour delay.
- Souderton Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Spring-Ford Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- St Albert the Great School – 2-hour delay.
- St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn – Closed. Virtual learning.
- St Eugene School – Closed.
- St Jam es Preschool-Downingtown – Closed.
- St Katharine of Siena-Wayne – Closed.
- St. Aloysius Academy – Closed.
- St. Andrew School – Drexel Hill – Closed.
- St. Anthony Preschool & Child Care – Opening at 9 a.m.
- St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School – Closed.
- Tarleton School – Closed.
- The Arc of Chester County Preschool – 2-hour delay.
- The Haverford School – 2-hour delay.
- The Laboratory Charter School – Virtual learning.
- The Miquon School – 2-hour delay.
- The Timothy School – Closed.
- The Whole Child Learning Ctr – Closed.
- The Willowstone School – Opening at 9 a.m.
- Tredyffrin-Easttown School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
- TYL II Pre-School and Childcare – Opening at 9 a.m.
- Universal Charter Schools-All Schools – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Upper Darby School District – Closed.
- Upper Merion Area School – Closed.
- Upper Moreland Township School District. – 2-hour delay.
- Upper Perkiomen School District – Closed.
- Valley Day School – Morrisville – 2-hour delay.
- Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy – Closed.
- Valley Forge Children’s Academy – 2-hour delay.
- Vanguard School – Closed.
- Villa Maria Academy Lower School – Closed.
- Waldorf School of Philadelphia – 2-hour delay.
- West Chester Area School District – Closed.
- West Chester University – 3 hour delay.
- West Fallowfield Christian School – Closed.
- Western Montgomery Career and Tech Center – Closed.
- Westtown Lower School – 2-hour delay.
- Westtown Middle School – 2-hour delay.
- Westtown Upper School – 2-hour delay.
- William Penn Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- William Penn School District – Closed.
- Willistown Country Day School – Closed.
- Wissahickon Charter School – 2-hour delay.
- Wissahickon School District – Closed.
- Woodlynde School – Closed.
- Wyndcroft School – 2-hour delay.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Philadelphia – Closed.
- Young Scholars Charter School – 2-hour delay.
New Jersey:
- Alloway Township School District – Closed.
- Barrington Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
- Bellmawr Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
- Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School – Closed.
- Black Horse Pk Regional Schl District – 2-hour delay.
- Bridgeton Public School District – 2-hour delay.
- Bright Beginnings West School – Opening at 8:00 a.m.
- Buena Regional School District – 2-hour delay.
- Burlington City Public School District – Closed.
- Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT – Closed.
- Burlington County Special Services – 2-hour delay.
- Burlington Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Camden City School District – 2-hour delay.
- Cathedral Of Love School – Closed.
- Center for Education – Closed.
- Cherry Hill Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Clayton School District – 2-hour delay.
- Clearview Regional School District – 2-hour delay.
- Clementon School District – 2-hour delay.
- Creative Minds Academy – Opening at 8:30 a.m.
- Deptford Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Downe Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Eastampton Township School District – Closed.
- Eastern Camden Co. Regional School District – Opening 1 1/2 hours late.
- Edgewater Park Township School District – Closed.
- Egg Harbor Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Elsinboro Township School District – Closed.
- Estell Manor City School District – 2-hour delay.
- Ewing Township School District – Closed.
- Fairfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Florence Township School District – Closed.
- Fortis Institute – Lawrenceville – 2-hour delay. .
- Franklin Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Gateway Regional School District – 2-hour delay.
- Githens Center – Closed.
- Gloucester Co Special Services School – 2-hour delay.
- Gloucester Co. Vocational School District. – 2-hour delay.
- Haddon Heights School District – 2-hour delay.
- Haddon Learning Center – Opening 1 Hour late.
- Hainesport Township School District – Closed.
- Hamilton Twp School District – – 2-hour delay.
- Hampton Academy – 1 1/2-hours delay
- HollyDELL School – 2-hour delay.
- International Charter School Of Trenton – Closed.
- Kingsway Regional High School District – 2-hour delay.
- Lawnside Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
- Lenape Regional School District – Closed.
- Little Kids College – Tremont St – Closed.
- Little Kids College-Cherry St – Closed.
- Little Kids College-Lawrenceville – Closed.
- Logan Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Lower Alloways Creek Twp School District – Closed.
- Lumberton Township School District – Closed.
- Mantua Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Maple Shade School District – 2-hour delay.
- Medford Township Public Schools – Closed.
- Merchantville School District – 2-hour delay.
- Millville School District – 2-hour delay.
- Monroe Township Public Schools – 2-hour delay.
- Moorestown Friends School – Closed.
- Mount Holly Township School District – Closed.
- National Park Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
- Naudain Academy – Closed.
- Our Lady Of Mt Carmel – Berlin – Closed. Virtual learning.
- Pemberton Township School District – Closed.
- Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – Closed.
- Pineland Learning Center – 2-hour delay.
- Pitman Public School District – 2-hour delay.
- Princeton Public Schools – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Rancocas Valley Regional School District – Closed.
- Salem City School District – Closed.
- Sham ong Township School District – Closed.
- South Jersey Christian Academy – 2-hour delay.
- St Augustine Prep – Closed.
- St Rose Of Lima School-Haddon Twp – 2-hour delay.
- St. Cecilia School – 2-hour delay.
- Sterling High School District – 2-hour delay.
- Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-hour delay.
- The King’s Christian School – Opening at 9:30 a.m. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
- Tiddlewinks Learning Center – Opening at 8:00 a.m.
- Titusville Academy – Closed.
- Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Village Charter School (Holland) – Closed.
- Vineland City School District – 2-hour delay.
- Voorhees Township School District – 1 1/2-hours delay
- Westampton Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Westville School District – 2-hour delay.
- Weymouth Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Winslow Township School District – 2-hour delay.
- Woodlynne School District – 2-hour delay.
- Woodstown Preschool Academy – Closed.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Northfield – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast – Closed.
Delaware:
- Appoquinimink School District – Closed.
- Christina School District – Closed.
- Colonial School District – Delaware – Closed.
- Concord Christian Academy – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Fairwinds Christian School – 2-hour delay.
- Odyssey Charter School – Closed.
- Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center – Closed.
- St David’s Episcopal Day School – – Closed.
- Thomas A. Edison Charter School – Closed.
- New Hope Academy – Yardley – Closed.