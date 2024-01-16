After a winter storm throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.

Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:

Pennsylvania

  • ABC LAND Preschool and Daycare  – 2-hour delay.
  • Abington School District  – Closed.
  • Abrams Hebrew Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Acad of New Church Secondary Schools  – 2-hour delay.
  • Agnes Irwin School  – 2-hour delay
  • AIM Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • All-State Career School-Essington– 2-hour delay.
  • Amazing Kidz Academy LLC  – Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Archbishop John Carroll High School  – Virtual learning.
  • Arcadia University– Closed.
  • Avon Grove Charter School  – Virtual learning.
  • Bala Cynwyd School Young Children  – 2-hour delay.
  • Belmont Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Bensalem Township School District  -Virtual learning.
  • Boys and Girls Clubs – Phila  – Modified schedule.
  • Bucks County Community College-Newtown  – 2-hour delay.
  • Bucks County Community College-Bristol  – 2-hour delay.
  • Bucks County Community College-Perkasie  – 2-hour delay.
  • Bucks County Technical High School  – Closed.
  • Bucks Learning Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Building Blocks Child Care Center  – Closed.
  • Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale  – Closed.
  • Calvary Christian Academy-Philadelphia  – Closed.
  • Cardinal John Foley School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Cedar Grove Christian Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Centennial School District  – Closed.
  • Center School – Abington  – 2-hour delay.
  • Cheltenham  Twp School District  – Closed.
  • Chester Community Charter School  – Closed.
  • Chesterbrook Acad Elementary- West Chester  – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Chichester Kinderschool  – Closed.
  • Children’s Garden Preschool  – 2-hour delay.
  • Coatesville Area School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Collegium Charter School  – Closed.
  • Colonial School District  – Closed.
  • Daniel Boone Area School District  – Closed.
  • Davidson School  – Closed.
  • DEC – Norristown  – 2-hour delay.
  • DEC – North Penn  – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
  • DEC – Pottstown  – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
  • DEC – Willow Grove  – Closed.
  • DEC – Worcester  – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
  • Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School  – Closed.
  • Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs  – Closed.
  • Delaware County Christian School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Delaware Valley Friends School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Discovery Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Downingtown Area School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Drexel Hill United MethoDistrict Nursery School  – Closed.
  • East Penn School District – Closed.
  • Eastern Ctr for Arts and Technology  – 2-hour delay.
  • Easterseals of SEPA-Delco  – 2-hour delay.
  • Emilie Christian Day School  – 3-hour delay.
  • Episcopal Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Exeter Township School District  – Closed.
  • Explore and Learn Childcare Center  – 2-hour delay.
  • French International School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Germantown Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Gloria Dei Preschool  – Closed.
  • Goddard School – Jam ison  – 2-hour delay.
  • Goddard School at Nields Street-West Chester  – Opening at 9:30 a.m.
  • Good Sam aritan Day School  – Closed.
  • Grace Christian School-Telford  – Closed.
  • Harleysville Learning Center  – Closed.
  • Hatboro-Horsham  School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Haverford Township School District  – Closed.
  • High Point Baptist Academy  – Closed.
  • Hill Top Preparatory School  – 2-hour delay.
  • HMS School for Children w/Cerebral Palsy  – Closed.
  • Holy Child Acad – Drexel Hill  – Closed.
  • Holy Child School at Rosemont  – 2-hour delay.
  • Honeyland Nursery School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Inquiry Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Jenkintown School District  – Closed.
  • Kennett Consolidated School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Kiddie Academy of Harleysville  – Closed.
  • Kids Kam pus Day Care  – Opening at 9:30 a.m.
  • Kutztown Area School District  – Closed.
  • Learning Central Preschool  – Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Little Friends – Upper Darby  – Closed.
  • Little Munchkins Learning Center  – 2-hour delay.
  • Lower Merion School District  – Closed.
  • Lower Moreland Township School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Marple Newtown School District  – Closed.
  • Martin Saints Classical High School  – Closed.
  • Merion Mercy Academy  – Closed.
  • Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology  – Closed.
  • Miss Joan’s Little School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Montessori Children’s House- – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Montgomery County Community College  – Virtual learning.
  • Moravian Academy – Closed.
  • Munchkinland Day Care Center  – 2-hour delay.
  • Nazareth Area School District – Closed.
  • Nesham iny School District  – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • New Foundations Charter School  – Closed.
  • North Montco Technical Career Ctr  – Virtual learning.
  • North Penn School District  – Virtual learning.
  • Northeast Central Christian School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Northwestern Lehigh School District – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School  – Closed.
  • Our Lady of Confidence Day School  – Closed.
  • Our Lady the Assumption School  – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Palisades School District  – Closed.
  • Pen Ryn School  – Closed.
  • Penn-Delco School District  – Closed.
  • Pennridge School District  – Closed.
  • Pennsbury School District  – Closed.
  • Pennsylvania School for the Deaf  – 2-hour delay.
  • Perkiomen Valley School District  – Closed.
  • Phila. Parochial Schools  – Closed.
  • Philadelphia Classical School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Phoenixville Area School District  – Virtual learning.
  • Pottsgrove School District  – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Precious Children Learning Ctr  – 2-hour delay.
  • Quaker School at Horsham   – Closed.
  • Quakertown Christian School  – Closed.
  • Quakertown Community School District  – Closed.
  • Richard Allen Prep Charter School  – Modified Schedule
  • Ridley School District  – Closed.
  • Robert J Wilf Preschool and Kindergarten  – 2-hour delay.
  • Russell Byers Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Saints Tabernacle Day School  – Closed.
  • Salon Professional Acad. – Collegeville  – Closed.
  • Schoolhouse in Flourtown  – 3 1/2-hour delay.
  • SE Delco School District.  – Closed.
  • SMG Clubhouse  – 2-hour delay.
  • Souderton Area School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Spring-Ford Area School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • St Albert the Great School  – 2-hour delay.
  • St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • St Eugene School  – Closed.
  • St Jam es Preschool-Downingtown  – Closed.
  • St Katharine of Siena-Wayne  – Closed.
  • St. Aloysius Academy  – Closed.
  • St. Andrew School – Drexel Hill  – Closed.
  • St. Anthony Preschool & Child Care  – Opening at 9 a.m.
  • St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School  – Closed.
  • Tarleton School  – Closed.
  • The Arc of Chester County Preschool  – 2-hour delay.
  • The Haverford School  – 2-hour delay.
  • The Laboratory Charter School  – Virtual learning.
  • The Miquon School  – 2-hour delay.
  • The Timothy School – Closed.
  • The Whole Child Learning Ctr  – Closed.
  • The Willowstone School  – Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Tredyffrin-Easttown School District  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • TYL II Pre-School and Childcare  – Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Universal Charter Schools-All Schools  – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Upper Darby School District  – Closed.
  • Upper Merion Area School  – Closed.
  • Upper Moreland Township School District.  – 2-hour delay.
  • Upper Perkiomen School District  – Closed.
  • Valley Day School – Morrisville  – 2-hour delay.
  • Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy – Closed.
  • Valley Forge Children’s Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • Vanguard School  – Closed.
  • Villa Maria Academy Lower School  – Closed.
  • Waldorf School of Philadelphia  – 2-hour delay.
  • West Chester Area School District  – Closed.
  • West Chester University  – 3 hour delay.
  • West Fallowfield Christian School  – Closed.
  • Western Montgomery Career and Tech Center  – Closed.
  • Westtown Lower School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Westtown Middle School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Westtown Upper School  – 2-hour delay.
  • William  Penn Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • William  Penn School District  – Closed.
  • Willistown Country Day School  – Closed.
  • Wissahickon Charter School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Wissahickon School District  – Closed.
  • Woodlynde School  – Closed.
  • Wyndcroft School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Philadelphia  – Closed.
  • Young Scholars Charter School  – 2-hour delay.

New Jersey:

  • Alloway Township School District  – Closed.
  • Barrington Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Bellmawr Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School – Closed.
  • Black Horse Pk Regional Schl District – 2-hour delay.
  • Bridgeton Public School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Bright Beginnings West School – Opening at 8:00 a.m.
  • Buena Regional School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Burlington City Public School District – Closed.
  • Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT – Closed.
  • Burlington County Special Services – 2-hour delay.
  • Burlington Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Camden City School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Cathedral Of Love School – Closed.
  • Center for Education – Closed.
  • Cherry Hill Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Clayton School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Clearview Regional School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Clementon School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Creative Minds Academy – Opening at 8:30 a.m.
  • Deptford Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Downe Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Eastampton Township School District – Closed.
  • Eastern Camden Co. Regional School District – Opening 1 1/2 hours late.
  • Edgewater Park Township School District – Closed.
  • Egg Harbor Township School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Elsinboro Township School District  – Closed.
  • Estell Manor City School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Ewing Township School District  – Closed.
  • Fairfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Florence Township School District – Closed.
  • Fortis Institute – Lawrenceville  – 2-hour delay. .
  • Franklin Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Gateway Regional School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Githens Center – Closed.
  • Gloucester Co Special Services School – 2-hour delay.
  • Gloucester Co. Vocational School District. – 2-hour delay.
  • Haddon Heights School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Haddon Learning Center – Opening 1 Hour late.
  • Hainesport Township School District – Closed.
  • Hamilton Twp School District –  – 2-hour delay.
  • Hampton Academy – 1 1/2-hours delay
  • HollyDELL School – 2-hour delay.
  • International Charter School Of Trenton  – Closed.
  • Kingsway Regional High School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Lawnside Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Lenape Regional School District – Closed.
  • Little Kids College – Tremont St  – Closed.
  • Little Kids College-Cherry St  – Closed.
  • Little Kids College-Lawrenceville  – Closed.
  • Logan Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Lower Alloways Creek Twp School District  – Closed.
  • Lumberton Township School District – Closed.
  • Mantua Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Maple Shade School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Medford Township Public Schools – Closed.
  • Merchantville School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Millville School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Monroe Township Public Schools – 2-hour delay.
  • Moorestown Friends School – Closed.
  • Mount Holly Township School District – Closed.
  • National Park Borough School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Naudain Academy – Closed.
  • Our Lady Of Mt Carmel – Berlin – Closed. Virtual learning.
  • Pemberton Township School District – Closed.
  • Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional  – Closed.
  • Pineland Learning Center – 2-hour delay.
  • Pitman Public School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Princeton Public Schools  – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Rancocas Valley Regional School District – Closed.
  • Salem City School District  – Closed.
  • Sham ong Township School District – Closed.
  • South Jersey Christian Academy  – 2-hour delay.
  • St Augustine Prep  – Closed.
  • St Rose Of Lima School-Haddon Twp – 2-hour delay.
  • St. Cecilia School – 2-hour delay.
  • Sterling High School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-hour delay.
  • The King’s Christian School  – Opening at 9:30 a.m. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
  • Tiddlewinks Learning Center – Opening at 8:00 a.m.
  • Titusville Academy  – Closed.
  • Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Village Charter School (Holland) – Closed.
  • Vineland City School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Voorhees Township School District – 1 1/2-hours delay
  • Westampton Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Westville School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Weymouth Township School District  – 2-hour delay.
  • Winslow Township School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Woodlynne School District – 2-hour delay.
  • Woodstown Preschool Academy  – Closed.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Northfield  – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast – Closed.

Delaware:

  • Appoquinimink School District  – Closed.
  • Christina School District  – Closed.
  • Colonial School District – Delaware  – Closed.
  • Concord Christian Academy  – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Fairwinds Christian School  – 2-hour delay.
  • Odyssey Charter School  – Closed.
  • Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center  – Closed.
  • St David’s Episcopal Day School –  – Closed.
  • Thomas A. Edison Charter School  – Closed.
  • New Hope Academy – Yardley  – Closed.