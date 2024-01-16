After a winter storm throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.

Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:

Pennsylvania

ABC LAND Preschool and Daycare – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Abington School District – Closed.

– Closed. Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Agnes Irwin School – 2-hour delay

– 2-hour delay AIM Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. All-State Career School-Essington – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Amazing Kidz Academy LLC – Opening at 9 a.m.

– Opening at 9 a.m. Archbishop John Carroll High School – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. Arcadia University – Closed.

– Closed. Avon Grove Charter School – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. Bala Cynwyd School Young Children – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Belmont Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bensalem Township School District -Virtual learning.

-Virtual learning. Boys and Girls Clubs – Phila – Modified schedule.

– Modified schedule. Bucks County Community College-Newtown – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bucks County Community College-Bristol – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bucks County Community College-Perkasie – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bucks County Technical High School – Closed.

– Closed. Bucks Learning Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Building Blocks Child Care Center – Closed.

– Closed. Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale – Closed.

– Closed. Calvary Christian Academy-Philadelphia – Closed.

– Closed. Cardinal John Foley School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Cedar Grove Christian Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Centennial School District – Closed.

– Closed. Center School – Abington – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Cheltenham Twp School District – Closed.

– Closed. Chester Community Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. Chesterbrook Acad Elementary- West Chester – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Chichester Kinderschool – Closed.

– Closed. Children’s Garden Preschool – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Coatesville Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Collegium Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. Colonial School District – Closed.

– Closed. Daniel Boone Area School District – Closed.

– Closed. Davidson School – Closed.

– Closed. DEC – Norristown – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. DEC – North Penn – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. DEC – Pottstown – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. DEC – Willow Grove – Closed.

– Closed. DEC – Worcester – 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– 2-hour delay. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School – Closed.

– Closed. Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs – Closed.

– Closed. Delaware County Christian School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Delaware Valley Friends School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Discovery Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Downingtown Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Drexel Hill United MethoDistrict Nursery School – Closed.

– Closed. East Penn School District – Closed.

– Closed. Eastern Ctr for Arts and Technology – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Easterseals of SEPA-Delco – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Emilie Christian Day School – 3-hour delay.

– 3-hour delay. Episcopal Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Exeter Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Explore and Learn Childcare Center – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. French International School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Germantown Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Gloria Dei Preschool – Closed.

– Closed. Goddard School – Jam ison – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Goddard School at Nields Street-West Chester – Opening at 9:30 a.m.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. Good Sam aritan Day School – Closed.

– Closed. Grace Christian School-Telford – Closed.

– Closed. Harleysville Learning Center – Closed.

– Closed. Hatboro-Horsham School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Haverford Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. High Point Baptist Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Hill Top Preparatory School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. HMS School for Children w/Cerebral Palsy – Closed.

– Closed. Holy Child Acad – Drexel Hill – Closed.

– Closed. Holy Child School at Rosemont – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Honeyland Nursery School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Inquiry Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Jenkintown School District – Closed.

– Closed. Kennett Consolidated School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Kiddie Academy of Harleysville – Closed.

– Closed. Kids Kam pus Day Care – Opening at 9:30 a.m.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. Kutztown Area School District – Closed.

– Closed. Learning Central Preschool – Opening at 9 a.m.

– Opening at 9 a.m. Little Friends – Upper Darby – Closed.

– Closed. Little Munchkins Learning Center – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Lower Merion School District – Closed.

– Closed. Lower Moreland Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Marple Newtown School District – Closed.

– Closed. Martin Saints Classical High School – Closed.

– Closed. Merion Mercy Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – Closed.

– Closed. Miss Joan’s Little School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Montessori Children’s House- – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Montgomery County Community College – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. Moravian Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Munchkinland Day Care Center – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Nazareth Area School District – Closed.

– Closed. Nesham iny School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. New Foundations Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. North Montco Technical Career Ctr – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. North Penn School District – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. Northeast Central Christian School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Northwestern Lehigh School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Nueva Esperanza Academy Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. Our Lady of Confidence Day School – Closed.

– Closed. Our Lady the Assumption School – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Palisades School District – Closed.

– Closed. Pen Ryn School – Closed.

– Closed. Penn-Delco School District – Closed.

– Closed. Pennridge School District – Closed.

– Closed. Pennsbury School District – Closed.

– Closed. Pennsylvania School for the Deaf – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Perkiomen Valley School District – Closed.

– Closed. Phila. Parochial Schools – Closed.

– Closed. Philadelphia Classical School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Phoenixville Area School District – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. Pottsgrove School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. Precious Children Learning Ctr – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Quaker School at Horsham – Closed.

– Closed. Quakertown Christian School – Closed.

– Closed. Quakertown Community School District – Closed.

– Closed. Richard Allen Prep Charter School – Modified Schedule

– Modified Schedule Ridley School District – Closed.

– Closed. Robert J Wilf Preschool and Kindergarten – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Russell Byers Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Saints Tabernacle Day School – Closed.

– Closed. Salon Professional Acad. – Collegeville – Closed.

– Closed. Schoolhouse in Flourtown – 3 1/2-hour delay.

– 3 1/2-hour delay. SE Delco School District. – Closed.

– Closed. SMG Clubhouse – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Souderton Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Spring-Ford Area School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. St Albert the Great School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. St Eugene School – Closed.

– Closed. St Jam es Preschool-Downingtown – Closed.

– Closed. St Katharine of Siena-Wayne – Closed.

– Closed. St. Aloysius Academy – Closed.

– Closed. St. Andrew School – Drexel Hill – Closed.

– Closed. St. Anthony Preschool & Child Care – Opening at 9 a.m.

– Opening at 9 a.m. St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School – Closed.

– Closed. Tarleton School – Closed.

– Closed. The Arc of Chester County Preschool – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. The Haverford School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. The Laboratory Charter School – Virtual learning.

– Virtual learning. The Miquon School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. The Timothy School – Closed.

– Closed. The Whole Child Learning Ctr – Closed.

– Closed. The Willowstone School – Opening at 9 a.m.

– Opening at 9 a.m. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. TYL II Pre-School and Childcare – Opening at 9 a.m.

– Opening at 9 a.m. Universal Charter Schools-All Schools – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Upper Darby School District – Closed.

– Closed. Upper Merion Area School – Closed.

– Closed. Upper Moreland Township School District. – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Upper Perkiomen School District – Closed.

– Closed. Valley Day School – Morrisville – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Valley Forge Children’s Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Vanguard School – Closed.

– Closed. Villa Maria Academy Lower School – Closed.

– Closed. Waldorf School of Philadelphia – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. West Chester Area School District – Closed.

– Closed. West Chester University – 3 hour delay.

– 3 hour delay. West Fallowfield Christian School – Closed.

– Closed. Western Montgomery Career and Tech Center – Closed.

– Closed. Westtown Lower School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Westtown Middle School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Westtown Upper School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. William Penn Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. William Penn School District – Closed.

– Closed. Willistown Country Day School – Closed.

– Closed. Wissahickon Charter School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Wissahickon School District – Closed.

– Closed. Woodlynde School – Closed.

– Closed. Wyndcroft School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Y.A.L.E. School – Philadelphia – Closed.

– Closed. Young Scholars Charter School – 2-hour delay.

New Jersey:

Alloway Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Barrington Borough School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bellmawr Borough School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. Black Horse Pk Regional Schl District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bridgeton Public School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Bright Beginnings West School – Opening at 8:00 a.m.

– Opening at 8:00 a.m. Buena Regional School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Burlington City Public School District – Closed.

– Closed. Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT – Closed.

– Closed. Burlington County Special Services – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Burlington Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. Camden City School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Cathedral Of Love School – Closed.

– Closed. Center for Education – Closed.

– Closed. Cherry Hill Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Clayton School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Clearview Regional School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Clementon School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Creative Minds Academy – Opening at 8:30 a.m.

– Opening at 8:30 a.m. Deptford Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Downe Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Eastampton Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Eastern Camden Co. Regional School District – Opening 1 1/2 hours late.

– Opening 1 1/2 hours late. Edgewater Park Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Egg Harbor Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Elsinboro Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Estell Manor City School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Ewing Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Fairfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Florence Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Fortis Institute – Lawrenceville – 2-hour delay. .

– 2-hour delay. . Franklin Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Gateway Regional School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Githens Center – Closed.

– Closed. Gloucester Co Special Services School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Gloucester Co. Vocational School District. – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Haddon Heights School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Haddon Learning Center – Opening 1 Hour late.

– Opening 1 Hour late. Hainesport Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Hamilton Twp School District – – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Hampton Academy – 1 1/2-hours delay

– 1 1/2-hours delay HollyDELL School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. International Charter School Of Trenton – Closed.

– Closed. Kingsway Regional High School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Lawnside Borough School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Lenape Regional School District – Closed.

– Closed. Little Kids College – Tremont St – Closed.

– Closed. Little Kids College-Cherry St – Closed.

– Closed. Little Kids College-Lawrenceville – Closed.

– Closed. Logan Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Lower Alloways Creek Twp School District – Closed.

– Closed. Lumberton Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Mantua Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Maple Shade School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Medford Township Public Schools – Closed.

– Closed. Merchantville School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Millville School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Monroe Township Public Schools – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Moorestown Friends School – Closed.

– Closed. Mount Holly Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. National Park Borough School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Naudain Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Our Lady Of Mt Carmel – Berlin – Closed. Virtual learning.

– Closed. Virtual learning. Pemberton Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – Closed.

– Closed. Pineland Learning Center – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Pitman Public School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Princeton Public Schools – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. Rancocas Valley Regional School District – Closed.

– Closed. Salem City School District – Closed.

– Closed. Sham ong Township School District – Closed.

– Closed. South Jersey Christian Academy – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. St Augustine Prep – Closed.

– Closed. St Rose Of Lima School-Haddon Twp – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. St. Cecilia School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Sterling High School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. The King’s Christian School – Opening at 9:30 a.m. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.

– Opening at 9:30 a.m. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time. Tiddlewinks Learning Center – Opening at 8:00 a.m.

– Opening at 8:00 a.m. Titusville Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Village Charter School (Holland) – Closed.

(Holland) – Closed. Vineland City School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Voorhees Township School District – 1 1/2-hours delay

– 1 1/2-hours delay Westampton Township School District – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. Westville School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Weymouth Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Winslow Township School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Woodlynne School District – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Woodstown Preschool Academy – Closed.

– Closed. Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Northfield – Opening at 10:00 a.m.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast – Closed.

Delaware:

Appoquinimink School District – Closed.

– Closed. Christina School District – Closed.

– Closed. Colonial School District – Delaware – Closed.

– Closed. Concord Christian Academy – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.

– Closed. No Afternoon School Activities. Fairwinds Christian School – 2-hour delay.

– 2-hour delay. Odyssey Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center – Closed.

– Closed. St David’s Episcopal Day School – – Closed.

– Closed. Thomas A. Edison Charter School – Closed.

– Closed. New Hope Academy – Yardley – Closed.