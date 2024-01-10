After heavy rains and storms throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools and colleges in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.
Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:
Pennsylvania:
- Abington School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-Hour Delay
- Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-Hour Delay with a Modified Schedule.
- AIM Academy – 2 Hour Delay
- Archbishop John Carroll High School – Virtual Learning
- Avon Grove Charter School – All Virtual.
- Bensalem Township School District– 2-Hour Delay
- Bucks Co Technical School– 2-Hour Delay
- Bucks County Community College-Newtown– 2 Hour Delay
- Bucks County Community College-Bristol– 2 Hour Delay
- Bucks County Community College-Perkasie– 2 Hour Delay
- Bucks Learning Academy– 2-Hour Delay
- Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale– 2 Hour Delay No AM Kindergarten.
- Centennial School District – 2 Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.
- Chester Community Charter School– 2 Hour Delay
- Childtime of Doylestown– 2-Hour Delay
- Coatesville Area School District – Closed.
- Collegium Charter School – Closed.
- Colonial School Dist – Plymouth Meeting – 2 Hour Delay
- Daniel Boone Area School District– 2-Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.
- Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School– Closed.
- Delaware County Christian School – Closed.
- Delaware Valley Friends School– Opening at 10:30 AM.
- Downingtown Area School District – Closed.
- East Penn School District – Closed.
- Exeter Township School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Gloria Dei Preschool– 1 Hour Delay
- Goddard School – Jamison– 3 Hour Delay
- Goddard School at Nields St.– Closed.
- Good Samaritan Day School – Closed.
- Grace Christian School-Telford -2 Hour Delay
- Great Valley School District – Closed.
- Hill Top Preparatory School – Closed.
- Honeyland Nursery School– 2 Hour Delay
- Kennett Consolidated School District– Virtual Learning
- Kutztown Area School District– Virtual Learning
- Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – 2-Hour Delay
- Morrisville Borough School District – 2-Hour Delay
- Neshaminy School District– 2 Hour Delay
- Our Lady of Confidence Day School – 2-Hour Delay
- Owen J Roberts School District – Virtual Learning
- Palisades School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Pennridge School District– 2 Hour Delay
- Perkiomen Valley School District– Closed.
- Phoenixville Area School District – Closed.
- Pottsgrove School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Quakertown Christian School – 2 Hour Delay
- Souderton Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
- St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn– 2-Hour Delay
- St James Preschool-Downingtown– Closed.
- The Arc of Chester County Preschool – Closed.
- The Grayson School – Closed.
- The Timothy School– 2 Hour Delay
- The Willowstone School – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
- Tredyffrin-Easttown School District Closed.
- Upper Moreland Township School District- 2-Hour Delay
- Upper Perkiomen School District– 2-Hour Delay
- Valley Day School – Morrisville– 2-Hour Delay
- Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy– 2-Hour Delay
- Valley Forge Children’s Academy – 2-Hour Delay
- Vanguard School – Closed.
- Villa Maria Academy Lower School – Closed.
- West Chester Area School District – Closed.
- West Fallowfield Christian School – Closed.
- Westtown Lower School – 2 Hour Delay
- Westtown Middle School– 2 Hour Delay
- Westtown Upper School – 2 Hour Delay
- William Penn School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Willistown Country Day School – Closed.
- Woodlynde School – Closed.
New Jersey:
- Clayton School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Clearview Regional School District – Closed.
- Deptford Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
- Ewing Township School District– 1 1/2 Hour Delay
- Fairfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
- Haddon Learning Center– 1 Hour Delay
- HollyDELL School– 2 Hour Delay
- Logan Township School District– 2-Hour Delay
- Mantua Township School District– Closed.
- Medford Township Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
- Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – Closed.
- Pineland Learning Center – 2-Hour Delay
- Princeton Public Schools – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
- St Augustine Prep – Virtual Learning
- Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-Hour Delay
- Titusville Academy – 2-Hour Delay
- Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
- Vineland City School District – Closed.
Delaware:
- Appoquinimink School District– Modified Schedule.
- Colonial School District – Closed.
- Odyssey Charter School – Closed.
- Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
- St David’s Episcopal Day School – Closed.