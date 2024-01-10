After heavy rains and storms throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools and colleges in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.

Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:

Pennsylvania:

  • Abington School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-Hour Delay
  • Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-Hour Delay with a Modified Schedule.
  • AIM Academy – 2 Hour Delay
  • Archbishop John Carroll High School – Virtual Learning
  • Avon Grove Charter School – All Virtual.
  • Bensalem Township School District– 2-Hour Delay
  • Bucks Co Technical School– 2-Hour Delay
  • Bucks County Community College-Newtown– 2 Hour Delay
  • Bucks County Community College-Bristol– 2 Hour Delay
  • Bucks County Community College-Perkasie– 2 Hour Delay
  • Bucks Learning Academy– 2-Hour Delay
  • Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale– 2 Hour Delay No AM Kindergarten.
  • Centennial School District – 2 Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.
  • Chester Community Charter School– 2 Hour Delay
  • Childtime of Doylestown– 2-Hour Delay
  • Coatesville Area School District – Closed.
  • Collegium Charter School  – Closed.
  • Colonial School Dist – Plymouth Meeting – 2 Hour Delay
  • Daniel Boone Area School District– 2-Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.
  • Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School– Closed.
  • Delaware County Christian School – Closed.
  • Delaware Valley Friends School– Opening at 10:30 AM.
  • Downingtown Area School District – Closed.
  • East Penn School District – Closed.
  • Exeter Township School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Gloria Dei Preschool– 1 Hour Delay
  • Goddard School – Jamison– 3 Hour Delay
  • Goddard School at Nields St.– Closed.
  • Good Samaritan Day School – Closed.
  • Grace Christian School-Telford -2 Hour Delay
  • Great Valley School District – Closed.
  • Hill Top Preparatory School – Closed.
  • Honeyland Nursery School– 2 Hour Delay
  • Kennett Consolidated School District– Virtual Learning
  • Kutztown Area School District– Virtual Learning
  • Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – 2-Hour Delay
  • Morrisville Borough School District – 2-Hour Delay
  • Neshaminy School District– 2 Hour Delay
  • Our Lady of Confidence Day School – 2-Hour Delay
  • Owen J Roberts School District – Virtual Learning
  • Palisades School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Pennridge School District– 2 Hour Delay
  • Perkiomen Valley School District– Closed.
  • Phoenixville Area School District – Closed.
  • Pottsgrove School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Quakertown Christian School – 2 Hour Delay
  • Souderton Area School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn– 2-Hour Delay
  • St James Preschool-Downingtown– Closed.
  • The Arc of Chester County Preschool – Closed.
  • The Grayson School – Closed.
  • The Timothy School– 2 Hour Delay
  • The Willowstone School – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
  • Tredyffrin-Easttown School District Closed.
  • Upper Moreland Township School District- 2-Hour Delay
  • Upper Perkiomen School District– 2-Hour Delay
  • Valley Day School – Morrisville– 2-Hour Delay
  • Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy– 2-Hour Delay
  • Valley Forge Children’s Academy – 2-Hour Delay
  • Vanguard School – Closed.
  • Villa Maria Academy Lower School – Closed.
  • West Chester Area School District – Closed.
  • West Fallowfield Christian School – Closed.
  • Westtown Lower School – 2 Hour Delay
  • Westtown Middle School– 2 Hour Delay
  • Westtown Upper School – 2 Hour Delay
  • William Penn School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Willistown Country Day School – Closed.
  • Woodlynde School – Closed.

New Jersey:

  • Clayton School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Clearview Regional School District – Closed.
  • Deptford Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
  • Ewing Township School District– 1 1/2 Hour Delay
  • Fairfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
  • Haddon Learning Center– 1 Hour Delay
  • HollyDELL School– 2 Hour Delay
  • Logan Township School District– 2-Hour Delay
  • Mantua Township School District– Closed.
  • Medford Township Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
  • Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – Closed.
  • Pineland Learning Center – 2-Hour Delay
  • Princeton Public Schools – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
  • St Augustine Prep – Virtual Learning
  • Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-Hour Delay
  • Titusville Academy – 2-Hour Delay
  • Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay
  • Vineland City School District – Closed.

Delaware:

  • Appoquinimink School District– Modified Schedule.
  • Colonial School District – Closed.
  • Odyssey Charter School – Closed.
  • Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center – 1 1/2 Hour Delay
  • St David’s Episcopal Day School – Closed.