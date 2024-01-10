After heavy rains and storms throughout the Delaware Valley, many schools and colleges in the area are closed, opening on a delay or switching to virtual learning.

Check out PHL17’s list of school closures and delays below:

Pennsylvania :

Abington School District – 2 Hour Delay

Abrams Hebrew Academy – 2-Hour Delay

Acad of New Church Secondary Schools – 2-Hour Delay with a Modified Schedule.

AIM Academy – 2 Hour Delay

Archbishop John Carroll High School – Virtual Learning

Avon Grove Charter School – All Virtual.

Bensalem Township School District – 2-Hour Delay

Bucks Co Technical School – 2-Hour Delay

Bucks County Community College-Newtown – 2 Hour Delay

Bucks County Community College-Bristol – 2 Hour Delay

Bucks County Community College-Perkasie – 2 Hour Delay

Bucks Learning Academy – 2-Hour Delay

Calvary Baptist School – Lansdale – 2 Hour Delay No AM Kindergarten.

Centennial School District – 2 Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.

Chester Community Charter School – 2 Hour Delay

Childtime of Doylestown – 2-Hour Delay

Coatesville Area School District – Closed.

Collegium Charter School – Closed.

Colonial School Dist – Plymouth Meeting – 2 Hour Delay

Daniel Boone Area School District – 2-Hour Delay With Modified Schedule.

Deep Run Presbyterian Nursery School – Closed.

Delaware County Christian School – Closed.

Delaware Valley Friends School – Opening at 10:30 AM.

Downingtown Area School District – Closed.

East Penn School District – Closed.

Exeter Township School District – 2 Hour Delay

Gloria Dei Preschool – 1 Hour Delay

Goddard School – Jamison – 3 Hour Delay

Goddard School at Nields St. – Closed.

Good Samaritan Day School – Closed.

Grace Christian School-Telford -2 Hour Delay

Great Valley School District – Closed.

Hill Top Preparatory School – Closed.

Honeyland Nursery School – 2 Hour Delay

Kennett Consolidated School District – Virtual Learning

Kutztown Area School District – Virtual Learning

Middle Bucks Inst. of Technology – 2-Hour Delay

Morrisville Borough School District – 2-Hour Delay

Neshaminy School District – 2 Hour Delay

Our Lady of Confidence Day School – 2-Hour Delay

Owen J Roberts School District – Virtual Learning

Palisades School District – 2 Hour Delay

Pennridge School District – 2 Hour Delay

Perkiomen Valley School District – Closed.

Phoenixville Area School District – Closed.

Pottsgrove School District – 2 Hour Delay

Quakertown Christian School – 2 Hour Delay

Souderton Area School District – 2 Hour Delay

St Catharine of Siena – Mt. Penn – 2-Hour Delay

St James Preschool-Downingtown – Closed.

The Arc of Chester County Preschool – Closed.

The Grayson School – Closed.

The Timothy School – 2 Hour Delay

The Willowstone School – 1 1/2 Hour Delay

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District Closed.

Upper Moreland Township School District- 2-Hour Delay

Upper Perkiomen School District – 2-Hour Delay

Valley Day School – Morrisville – 2-Hour Delay

Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy – 2-Hour Delay

Valley Forge Children's Academy – 2-Hour Delay

Vanguard School – Closed.

Villa Maria Academy Lower School – Closed.

West Chester Area School District – Closed.

West Fallowfield Christian School – Closed.

Westtown Lower School – 2 Hour Delay

Westtown Middle School – 2 Hour Delay

Westtown Upper School – 2 Hour Delay

William Penn School District – 2 Hour Delay

Willistown Country Day School – Closed.

Woodlynde School – Closed.

New Jersey :

Clayton School District – 2 Hour Delay

Clearview Regional School District – Closed.

Deptford Township School District – 2-Hour Delay

Ewing Township School District – 1 1/2 Hour Delay

Fairfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay

Haddon Learning Center – 1 Hour Delay

HollyDELL School – 2 Hour Delay

Logan Township School District – 2-Hour Delay

Mantua Township School District – Closed.

Medford Township Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional – Closed.

Pineland Learning Center – 2-Hour Delay

Princeton Public Schools – 1 1/2 Hour Delay

St Augustine Prep – Virtual Learning

Swedesboro-Woolwich School District – 2-Hour Delay

Titusville Academy – 2-Hour Delay

Upper Deerfield Township School District – 2-Hour Delay

Vineland City School District – Closed.

Delaware:

Appoquinimink School District – Modified Schedule.

Colonial School District – Closed.

Odyssey Charter School – Closed.

Sharon Temple Child Care Learning Center – 1 1/2 Hour Delay

– 1 1/2 Hour Delay St David’s Episcopal Day School – Closed.