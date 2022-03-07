Philadelphia (WPHL)- A new children’s book teaches kids about being kind. Guapo’s Giant Heart is based on a true story of a baby calf with no place to live until a kind person adopts him and gives him a home.

Former TV news anchor Janet Zappala is the author of this heart whelming children’s book, and she joined us today to discuss her new book.

A portion of the proceeds will go to an animal rescue in Southern California. Zappala talks about more books coming in the near future as she has more stories to tell.