Woman shot in the head in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in Frankford that killed an unidentified woman Saturday.

The incident happened on Darrah and Pratt Streets just before 3:30 pm.

Responding officers say they found a woman with two gunshot wounds to the head. Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics at 4:58 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

