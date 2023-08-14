It’s safe to say things taken a turn between Sixers’ All-Star guard, James Harden, and Sixers’ team President, Daryl Morey.

During a media event in China, Harden was heard saying “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he is a part of”. In this video posted on Twitter by Shams Charania, Harden is heard repeating the line and emphasizing his words towards Morey.

Back in June, the Sixers all star picked up his $35.6M player option to begin talks for a trade, but no one including the LA Clippers, which is Hardens desired team, was able to meet the teams’ asking price.

According to the Associated Press, over the weekend the “Sixers told Harden’s agent, Mike Silverman, that Morey was unable to find a suitable deal and the franchise was not compelled to deal him unless it could find a package that would enhance their chance to contend”.

Prior to this video surfacing, Harden had posted fan-friendly videos on his social media accounts, highlighting his Adidas media tour through Asia.

The AP states that this is the third time the 10-time All-star, has tried to force his way off a team. Starting with the Houston Rockets, then to the Nets, and now with the 76ers.

Throughout his past season with the Sixers, Harden has averaged a 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 44.1 field goals.

