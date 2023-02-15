In Philadelphia everyone has their own answer to the question, “where is the best cheesesteak in Philly?” Well, during the press days before the Superbowl Jalen hurts was asked… and he named a small business in Philadelphia called Foodchasers Kitchen.

Foodchaser’s Kitchen is owned and operated by a set of twin sisters who used to be principals in Philadelphia.

The Jalen Hurts Special is a seasoned steak with fried onions, copper sharp cheese, and mayo.

Jalen is known to frequently visit Foodchasers’ Kitchen and even took his family there after winning the NFC Championship.

You can order the Jalen Special and find out more, here.