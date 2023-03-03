It’s wintertime and with that comes potholes, flat tires, and costly car repairs.

According to AAA, Americans spend billions of dollars repairing maintenance problems caused by potholes.

We talked to AAA spokesperson, Jana Tidwell, who explained the most important tips to avoid costly and dangerous repairs during Pothole season:

Beware of Puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise.

– Puddles are often potholes in disguise. Look Ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole.

– Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole. Increase Following Distance – This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you.

– This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you. Limit Distractions – Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you are paying attention to the road ahead.

– Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you are paying attention to the road ahead. Slow Down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if a pothole cannot be avoided, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage.

– Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if a pothole cannot be avoided, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage. Inspect Tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat.

– Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat. Take Care of Your Spare – Check your trunk. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat.

– Check your trunk. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat. Don’t Ignore Noises/Vibrations – A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately. Find the nearest AAA Approved Auto Repair facility here.

Tidwell says all cars should have a road-ready spare at all time. While some new cars do not come with spare times, it is critical that drivers buy a road-ready spare to avoid extensive and costly road-side repairs.

“So far this year, AAA roadside assistance has responded to nearly 12,000 Member calls for flat tires in the Philadelphia 5-county region,” said Tidwell. “While drivers can’t always avoid a pothole, having a useable spare may help them avoid additional inconvenience and expense.”

According to a 2021 AAA Survey, 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. Potholes can cause damage not limited to but including: tires, rims, wheels, wheel weights, struts, shock absorbers, exhaust systems, steering systems and ball joints.

Tidwell explained that “Typically, potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. As temperatures rise and fall, the moisture expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in the formation of potholes.”

To get more tips and information, visit AAA.