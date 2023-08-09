If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Peaches and Sunflower festival at Shady Brook Farm is back for a limited time.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Shady Brook Farm this morning to get in on all the fun.

With live music, giant ice cream filled donuts, peaches and sunflowers, wagon rides, an obstacle course, inflatables, games, and more, you’ll definitely want to head to the Peaches and Sunflower festival on August 12 and 13.

Tickets are $12 if you purchase online, or $15 if you purchase at the gate. Kids under 23-months-old will get free entry.

You can purchase tickets and find more information about Shady Brook Farm, HERE.