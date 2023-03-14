Today is National “Pi Day” but it’s not the meaning your thinking. It is the celebration of the math constant “PI” which is the three numbers “3.14.” One local organizations uses the date to sell “pies” and raises money for good cause.

Courtney Straka who is the manager of the events and corporates sponsorship at Manna, joined to tell us about the fundraiser they hosted for the specific day!

If you’re interested in volunteering or participating in buying pies for a good cause by Manna you can head to their website.