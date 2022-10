Today is National No Beard day, and whether you’ve you had a beard for a years or not, today is the day to shave it off. Since our anchors don’t have beards, we figured what better way to celebrate than to have them try on some of Philly’s Most Famous Beards. Jenna tried Phillies player Bryce Harpers beard, Kelsey tried Sixers player James Harden’s beard, and Monica tried Eagles player Jason Kelce’s beard.

