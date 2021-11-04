It’s National Diabetes month and here’s some warning signs that may indicate you have Diabetes PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 4, 2021 / 09:47 AM EDT / Updated: Nov 4, 2021 / 09:47 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up November is National Diabetes month! Dr. Alexander Poulathas joins us to tells us signs of Diabetes that include thirst, increased urination, craving sweets, and feeling weak. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction