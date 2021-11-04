It’s National Diabetes month and here’s some warning signs that may indicate you have Diabetes

November is National Diabetes month! Dr. Alexander Poulathas joins us to tells us signs of Diabetes that include thirst, increased urination, craving sweets, and feeling weak.

