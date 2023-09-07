Beer lovers rejoice because today is National Beer Lovers Day.

While a day dedicated to drinking beer might be enough as is, a local brewing company is Germantown is stepping up by donating a portion of all beer sales to local non-profits in the Philadelphia area.

Laura and Todd Lacy, Co-Owners of Attic Brewing Company joined PHL17’s Jenna Meissner to talk about Beer Lovers Day and how they are celebrating the occasion.

Attic Brewing will have an all-day all-night happy hour with $1 off all beers.

You can find more information about Attic Brewing, here.