It’s International Lefthanders Day: Lefties this day is for you PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Aug 13, 2021 / 10:11 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 13, 2021 / 10:11 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP In a world dominated by Right handers, Lefties International lefthanders day recognizes you. Watch the above video to check out some interesting “leftie” facts and also see how well our TV talent completed each tasks by utilizing their left hand. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction