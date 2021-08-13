It’s International Lefthanders Day: Lefties this day is for you

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a world dominated by Right handers, Lefties International lefthanders day recognizes you.

Watch the above video to check out some interesting “leftie” facts and also see how well our TV talent completed each tasks by utilizing their left hand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story