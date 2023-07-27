August is just days away and while it marks the beginning of the end of summer, it is also an important month to pay attention to your pets’ health.

Although summer weather brings longer days, vacations, and lots of fun, this can all easily be tainted if your pet is visibly uncomfortable and constantly scratching themselves.

Dr. Amber Karwacki, veterinarian at Heart + Paw joins us on the show with her adorable lab, Nicholas, to talk about Itchy Pet Awareness Month and 6 ways to combat this itchiness.

Parasite Management – If your dog’s scratching is a result of fleas or ticks, controlling parasites is the optimal solution. Flea and tick prevention can be in the form of a pill, topical application, or collar depending on your preference and your dog`s requirements. Flea and tick prevention medication can be purchased from your veterinarian, local pet store, and online pet pharmacies.

Dietary Modification – Dogs with food allergies can experience almost immediate relief by changing their diet. If you suspect that your dog’s itching is caused by a food allergy, consider switching them to a higher-quality food with fewer additives. Altering the protein source might be beneficial, as certain dogs may be allergic to specific protein types found in their food. If these changes are not working, talk with your veterinarian about switching to a prescription allergy diet.

Physical Activity – Dogs that scratch due to boredom or anxiety may be able to overcome this nervous habit by engaging in regular daily exercise. If your dog is not receiving a daily walk or ample playtime in the backyard, consider increasing their level of physical activity.

Training and Cognitive Stimulation – Dogs that chew excessively and scratch due to boredom or anxiety can find relief through consistent training. Incorporating other forms of mental stimulation, such as treat toys and interactive playtime, can help alleviate boredom and reduce anxious behaviors in your dog.

Medicated Creams and Ointments – Medicated creams and ointments can be either antibiotic, antibacterial, or anti-fungal in nature. These products aim to address superficial skin issues your dog may be facing while simultaneously providing relief for the symptoms of the underlying problem. Your veterinarian will need to prescribe this form of treatment.

Allergy Medication and Steroids – Dogs can have allergies which cause scratching and chewing. For these dogs, there are allergy medications in either an injection or pill form that can alleviate the scratching. In cases where your dog experiences a severe skin reaction resulting in hives, a round of steroids may be necessary to resolve the issue. After an exam, your veterinarian can determine what the best course of action will be for your dog.

