Is Daylight Saving Time overrated?

On Sunday November 7th, the great people of Philadelphia will get an extra hour of sleep. Under current federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

To reset your clocks simply at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 turn your clocks back by one hour. This means you gain one hour that day.

Every Spring we set our clocks forward an hour, and every Fall we set them back.

Many people think this is wonderful and will be a big help waking it up going to work or just getting an extra hour back.

Getting an extra hour back sounds and maybe great for Monday, Nov. 8th but moving forward you will ultimately get used to it. After maybe three days the extra hour will just be standard time to your mind and body. Sorry to burst your bubble.

Now your wondering can this misleading event be permanently banned? If a state were to choose to observe standard time year-round, it would not be subject to Congressional approval.

Their are only two states that observe standard time throughout the year. Hawaii and Arizona both opting to do so shortly after Congress passed bills to set the schedule for daylight saving time in the 1960s.

