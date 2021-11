Will you use the new feature?

Instagram is testing something new many of us may benefit from.

The ‘take a break’ feature will send reminders when it’s detected you’ve spent too much time on the app.

This comes as research reveals the social media platform can have negative affects on the mental health of young people.

To get those reminders to take a break, users must opt-in through the settings tab. If all goes well, the company hopes to fully launch this option in December.