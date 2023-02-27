The Wells Fargo Center has just become a whole lot sweeter!

The popular cookie brand, Insomnia Cookies has officially partnered with The Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center to become the “Official Cookie of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

The multi-year brand deal with allow Insomnia Cookies to have not one, but two Insomnia Cookies locations within the Wells Fargo Center.

Insomnia will offer a assortment of all their most popular cookie flavors, including their signature Cookies In Ice Cream.

“We are thrilled to partner with Insomnia Cookies on their first sports partnership right here in their hometown of Philadelphia,” said Dan Wise, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. “With two brand-new locations at the New Wells Fargo Center, fans at more than 200 events a year will be able to enjoy Philadelphia’s most beloved cookies at the city’s premier destination for sports and entertainment. It also strengthens our commitment to bringing the best local food and beverage offerings Philadelphia has to offer to Wells Fargo Center.”

“As we continue to grow and innovate in Philadelphia and beyond, Insomnia Cookies is looking forward to expanding our loyal fan base of Insomniacs to include the more than two million fans at Wells Fargo Center and satisfy their cookie cravings all day and late into the night,” said Tom Carusona, Insomnia Cookies Chief Marketing Officer.

Insomnia Cookies were nice enough to deliver us some cookies on Friday, and all we can say is that they are DELICIOUS!