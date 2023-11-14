“Inside the NFL” airs on the CW Tuesday nights at 8pm and features a cast that is made up of former all-pro NFL players.

The Emmy award-winning show is known as “the show the pros watch,” as the series is based on breaking down highlights and giving timely analysis of the week’s NFL matchups.

In this interview, former Steelers’ All-Pro safety, Ryan Clark says that he prepares for each show the same way he prepared to play; by watching a ton of film and analyzing other storylines that could possibly come up in conversation on the show.

Clark says his goal is to break down the “X’s and O’s”, while maintaining a conversational feel.

Catch Ryan Clark, and the rest of the inside the NFL cast every Tuesday night during the NFL season at 8pm on the CW, as they dive into the details of pro football.