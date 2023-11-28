“Inside the NFL” airs on the CW, on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. and features a cast that is made up of former all-pro NFL players. I spoke with 4 out of the 5 contributors about their experience on the show.

This week, former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder says that it’s a constant learning experience in relation to both T.V. etiquette, but also about the game of football when you have perspectives about the game that differ because each contributor played a different position. He also explained how each NFL game is essentially a series of small car crashes for each player because the game is so physical in nature.

