Insane fire demolishes auto auction building in Pennsauken, N.J.

Firefighters in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey are putting out hot spots after a four-alarm near the 6600 block of South Crescent Boulevard. The U.S. Auto Auction center occupied the building.

Aftermath from fire on Route 130/South Crescent Blvd

Officials say the fire broke out around 9:15 on Tuesday night. They were able to get the fire under control around 1:15 Wednesday morning.

Damage from fire

Several fire companies from around the area responded and kept it from spreading to nearby businesses and homes.

No deaths or injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.