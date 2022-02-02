Philadelphia (WPHL)- If you’re looking for a way to get more exercise this winter without having to brave the cold, then you might want to head over to Mount Laurel, NJ. There you will find an elite-training gym, a swim school, and martial arts training, all within a brisk walk of each other. See Sophia Cifuentes as she learns how to level up your training at Athletic Republic Escape, start your kid’s swim lessons off right at the Goldfish Swim School, or gain an edge with some defense training at Kaizen Martial Arts.

