Goodbye Philadelphia Eagles, and hello Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts have just hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen to be their new head coach.

37-year-old Shane Steichen began his coaching career in 2011 as a defensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers. He then moved on to the Cleveland Browns where he served as an offensive quality control coach in 2013. A year later, Steichen returned to the San Diego Chargers where he remained until 2020. Steichen fulfilled the roles of offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator for the Chargers. Most recently, Steichen moved to Philadelphia where he worked as a offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steichen will now fill the roll of head coach for the Colts, a job previously held by Frank Reich.

Reich was the Colts head coach from 2018-2022 where he was able to lead the team to the playoffs in 2018, and 2020.

Reich’s career with the Colts abruptly ended in 2022, after the teams decision to fire him. This came after the team’s 3-5-1 score during the 9th week of the season.

Steichen will follow a familiar path to the Colts, following the exact footsteps of his predecessor, Reich, who also worked an Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2018.

As the new head coach, Steichen will be tasked with turning around the Colt’s franchise after a no-so-good season under Reich.

The Indianapolis Colts made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning saying, “We got our guy”.