Reports say that Cherelle Parker privately took the oath of office on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony, according to The Inquirer.

Under city law, Parker became mayor of Philadelphia at midnight on New Year’s Day, but the public inauguration ceremony is always set for the first Monday in January. This year City Council moved the event to avoid conflicts with the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, according to The Inquirer.

A private swearing-in could’ve acted as a way to prevent a gap in leadership for the city.

The Parker transition team has not confirmed that a private swearing-in took place.

City law doesn’t require that the oath be administered in public, only that there is one witness present.

Parker’s inauguration ceremony will happen Tuesday at The Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street. The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. and go until noon.

The Parker team tells PHL17 that Parker will deliver her inaugural address at 11:50 a.m.

City council members, judges, the city commissioner, sheriff, controller, and the register of wills will all also be sworn in.

At 1:30 p.m. Parker is expected to administer the oath of office during incoming police commissioner Kevin Bethel’s swearing-in. Bethel was Parker’s first major personnel announcement.

At 3 p.m. Parker will sign three executive orders related to her administration’s priorities for the first term. Those orders include:

Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.

Making local government more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents. Mayor Parker seeks a government that citizens can “see, touch, and feel.”

Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment.

At 8:00 p.m. Parker will end the day at a celebration event with stakeholders and supporters.