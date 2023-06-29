It’s summertime and that means it’s time to eat Rita’s Water Ice, crack open a cold beer, and relax.

To kick off the summer season two local companies from Bucks County just released their second rendition of the Rita’s Fruit Brew Series! Back in April, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company unveiled the series with Rita’s most popular flavor which is mango, and now the next flavor in the series is drumroll please… lemon!

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Starting tomorrow, the new “When Life Gives You Lemons Drink A Rita’s” lemon ale” will be released at all Neshaminy Creek Brewing locations in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope.

The refreshing new Rita’s Fruit Brews Lemon Ale is a pale golden beer coming in at 5% ABV. Brewed with 2-row Malt, Flaked Oats, and White Wheat, the beer tastes of zesty lemon and is ‘refreshingly crisp with lively citrus flavor’ .

“We were humbled and blown away by the positive feedback we received from existing loyal customers and new Creek fans regarding the Rita`s Fruit Brews Mango Blonde Ale release this spring,” said Jenna Ball, Neshaminy Creek CEO.

“With the bar being set so high, we challenged our brewing team to experiment with different flavors and this refreshing, delicious, seasonal beer is the result of their hard work which we hope everyone enjoys time and time again!”

The new brew will be launched tomorrow, June 30 at noon at the Neshaminy Creek Brewing taproom in Croydon. The beer release will have food trucks such as ‘Moocheeze’, music, activities, and so much more.

“We are proud to see the creation of another unique and exciting flavor experience for adult fans combining the classic taste of Rita’s Italian Ice with the craft brewing expertise of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Ritas Licensing, LLC.

“This brew captures not only the flavor of summer but also the signature happiness of eating Ritas.”

And for fans who can’t get enough of the Rita’s Fruit Brew Series.. new flavors may be coming soon in July! 👀

Neshaminy Creek Brewing, Rita’s, and Moocheeze stopped by the PHL17 Studio to give us a taste of the new brew and preview their release party.

Click here for more information and to stay updated about Neshaminy Creek’s new releases.