If you’ve been on social media throughout the past two weeks, you’ve probably seen a familiar face who some people are calling ‘The Mayfair Mayor’.

This morning, Peter McLaughlin aka “The Mayfair Mayor’ joined us in the PHL17 studio to talk about the moment he went viral, getting noticed by Governor Shapiro during his Friday morning press conference, and recapping the morning of June 12, when the I-95 collapsed.

Waking up to dozens of phone calls and texts about I-95 collapsing, Peter says he couldn’t believe what was happening right down the street, and is still baffled he was able to sleep through all if it.

And the moment Peter went viral was after giving the most Philly-centric interview, saying he was passed out and woke up to Philly taking another “L”.

From the Philly accent to the laidback chill attitude, Peter is sure to go down in Philly history.

You can keep up with Peter and his next ventures on Social Media @MayfairMayor.

Watch the full interview above.