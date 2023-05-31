Today is National Senior Health and Fitness Day, and while it’s important to pay attention to your health everyday, take a moment today to learn some easy exercises to help you stay fit at any age.

This morning, Dr. Vimmi Panchal, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at Penn Medicine, joined us to talk about the importance of National Senior Health and Fitness day and show us some easy exercises.

The most important thing to remember as you age is, “if you do not use it, you will lose it”.

For more information about Dr. Panchal and other tips, visit Penn Medicine.