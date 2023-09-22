Natasha Black and Brooke Silon both have been helping out here at the PHL17 Garden all summer long. They pull weeds, water all the fruits and vegetables and harvest the goods. They both have become great gardeners.

“Since I’m good at it, you can come to me and I can teach you, teach all ya’ll how to do it,” said Black.

Black and Silon are both part of Carousel Connections, the organization supports adults with neurodiverse abilities through employment and volunteer opportunities in the community.

Kate Galer is a mentor there, and she says gardening fosters skills that help them in so many other aspects of their lives.

“There is a lot of research to support that for everyone being out in nature and being surrounded by green helps with your mental health in many ways, such as a feeling of calm, a feeling of peace within yourself, being mindful of the world around you which is one of the goals we have, but one of the goals everyone should have,” said Galer.

Wendy Ross is the director for the Jefferson Center for Autism and Neurodiversity. They do lots of programming with Carousel Connections, including the PHL17 Garden.

“This is really especially amazing for our participants from Carousel Connections because not only are they amazing gardeners, but they teach us about gardening so it gives them an opportunity to not only be garners, but to be role models,” said Ross.

Ross also says gardening is symbolic of so much more.

“Gardening is an amazing metaphor for life because its about believing in the potential of things, you know, you take something thats a seed and you plant it, and you tend to it, and you watch it grow,” said Ross.

Black says gardening makes her feel independent and she thinks maybe she’ll have her own garden one day.

“When I’m ready to be on my own, I’ll take care of it, that way I don’t have to have gardeners do stuff for me,” said Black.