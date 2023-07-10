The summer has officially begun at that means its time to check in on the PHL17 Garden. In partnership with Jefferson Health and Carousel Connections, dedicated volunteers plant, water, maintain, and grow vegetables in the garden outside the PHL17 studios.

Philadelphia-based company Carousel Connections creates skill-building opportunities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Throughout the summer we check in with our volunteers to see how the vegetables in the garden are growing.

After a long summer and a plentiful crop, all the vegetables grown in the garden will be donated to Manna, to help our communities in need.

PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen brings us the first part of the 2023 ‘In the PHL17 Garden’ series.