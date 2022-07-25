On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with an issue that is front and center for Americans – the economy and inflation. Here in our area and across the country Americans are dealing with a tough economy as prices are still high. The Biden administration promises its plan will address the necessary areas and help the country get back to normal. We get a report from Washington from Basil John, and we talk with a business and financial expert – Jordan Goodman.



Next, we turn our focus to COVID 19. The Biden Administration is extending the country’s public health emergency status. The move comes after cases of the newest Omicron subvariant is spreading across the country. We hear more about this from Dr. David Weiner who is The Wistar Institute Director Of The Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center in Philadelphia.

Then a focus on mental health. We hear about the launch of the new suicide and crisis lifeline. Our guest for this segment is Dr. Chanda Reynolds who is a Clinical Psychologist. She talks about the country facing what she says is an unprecedented mental health crisis and shares her insights regarding resources and services. Reynolds say two out of five adults report symptoms of anxiety or depression.

And in our final segment of the show Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says there is a potential problem in the Keystone State. And it centers around something crucial when it comes to education – teachers. Governor Wolf’s Administration says there are fourteen thousand less folks becoming teachers each year compared to a decade ago. Dennis Owens lays out what Harrisburg is doing to try to fix it.

