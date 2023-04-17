Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man for driving under the influence and killing four people in a crash on I-76 westbound.

At 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 76 near the milepost 340.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had swerved across multiple lanes of traffic and struck the victims car, before flipping over multiple times and coming to a halt in the right shoulder of the ramp to US Route 1.

The victims car, which was carrying four people, was struck in the rear with such force that it crashed into a bridge pillar.

The four victims, 31-year-old Jean Santana, 23-year-old Tucker Schimelfenig, 23-year-old Christian Schimelfenig, and 24-year-old Michael Comerford, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Victor A. Spizzirri, was transported to the Temple University Hospital with moderate injuries, and then subsequently arrested for homicide, driving under the influence, and other related charges.